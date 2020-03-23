South Africa

POLL | So, how's self-isolation and social distancing going?

23 March 2020 - 06:03 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Social distancing is defined as a deliberate action to minimise contact with other people and is vitally important during the coronavirus outbreak.
Image: 123rf.com/Csaba Deli

It's been more than a week since President Cyril Ramaphosa urged citizens to practice social distancing and to self-isolate during the Covid-19 crisis.

The president declared the pandemic a national disaster and banned mass gatherings and events of more than 100 people.

South Africans have also been asked to stop non-essential contact with other people and avoid all unnecessary travel.

Social distancing vs self-isolating

Social distancing means you should not be in any large gatherings or groups and maintain your distance from others. This includes not going to the cinema, restaurant, pubs or a friend's house.

Self-isolating means cutting yourself off from the rest of the world by staying at home for at least 14 days. This applies if you have symptoms of the virus such as a continuous cough and fever and can look after yourself, or if you want to avoid contact with anyone outside your home who may have the virus.

Killing the blues

Around the world, many have turned to music and viral posts to kill isolation blues.

The latest video to go viral was in Spain, where Alberto Gestoso, a pianist in Barcelona, moved his piano onto his balcony to play for neighbours.

In the video, he can be seen and heard playing Celine Dion's My Heart Will Go On from the movie Titanic before a saxophonist, Alexander Lebron Torrent, who was a few balconies away, joined him.

Other videos of people who made light of the pandemic include Italians serenading each other from their balconies and patients dancing in China.

