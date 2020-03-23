Returning Rhodes University student placed in isolation after allegedly being allowed to go home

“Rhodes University is aware of the alleged incident. The matter was reported to the local police and health officials, who reacted swiftly, ensuring the student was placed under quarantine,” it said.

The student’s housemates have been isolated at their residence.

The university’s vice-chancellor, Professor Sizwe Mabizela, has called for calm and strict adherence to the prescribed standards in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Each of us as individual citizens have to play an active role in adhering to the national guidelines in line with the declaration of the national state of disaster. We must stake it as our civic duty to protect one another, not just in compliance with what is prescribed, but as part of our responsibility to one another,” Mabizela said.