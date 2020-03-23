South Africa

Returning Rhodes University student placed in isolation after allegedly being allowed to go home

23 March 2020 - 07:31 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Image: Facebook/Rhodes University

A Rhodes University student, who was allegedly allowed to go to his private residence after arriving at Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport from the US, has been isolated, the institution said.

In a statement issued by the university, the student arrived at the airport on Thursday. He was allegedly allowed to go to Makhanda instead of being taken to the mandatory quarantine site for all arrivals.

“Rhodes University is aware of the alleged incident. The matter was reported to the local police and health officials, who reacted swiftly, ensuring the student was placed under quarantine,” it said.

The student’s housemates have been isolated at their residence.

The university’s vice-chancellor, Professor Sizwe Mabizela, has called for calm and strict adherence to the prescribed standards in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Each of us as individual citizens have to play an active role in adhering to the national guidelines in line with the declaration of the national state of disaster. We must stake it as our civic duty to protect one another, not just in compliance with what is prescribed, but as part of our responsibility to one another,” Mabizela said.

