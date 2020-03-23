State considering 21-day lockdown to halt spread of Covid-19

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the nation on Monday evening, and announce further restrictions on trade, travel and social interaction to try to contain the outbreak, which has reached 402 cases in less than three weeks since the first case was announced on March 5.

He declared a national state of disaster on March 15, announcing sweeping measures to try to slow transmission of the virus, but the number of cases has risen more than six-fold since then, casting doubt on the efficacy of the measures imposed to date. There were 61 confirmed cases on March 15.

Ramaphosa met business leaders on Sunday, and then convened a meeting of the national command council which he established to co-ordinate SA’s response to Covid-19. A critical issue being weighed up by government is the trade-off between saving lives and further damaging the economy.