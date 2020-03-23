The war on hugs: Covid-19 'war' talk loved and loathed in equal measure

Some companies around the world, including in SA, are adopting a “wartime mentality” in their production lines, turning their attention to developing what is needed to fight Covid-19.

This harks back to World War 2 when, for example, General Motors turned its attention to making aeroplane engines, guns, trucks and tanks.

South African Breweries announced last week it was donating alcohol from its breweries to help manufacture hand sanitiser.

It went public on Facebook, stating: “As a company that’s been around for 125 years, this is how we are showing up for Mzansi, at a time when it’s most needed.”

This echoes what LVMH in France (known to consumers at Louis Vuitton) is doing too: the luxury fashion and cosmetics brand says it will donate 12 tons of hand sanitiser across Paris’s 39 public hospitals.

LVMH released a statement saying the facilities where top-end fragrances like Dior and Givenchy are made will now also be repurposed to produce disinfecting gel.