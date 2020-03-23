UKZN confirms first case of Covid-19

She said the staff member developed symptoms the following day, was tested on March 19 and was informed of a positive result on Sunday.

She said the staff member was subsequently informed that there are other confirmed cases amongst people who attended event in Johannesburg.

“The said person has remained at home at all times and has had no visitors. As the symptoms are improving, the staff member has not required hospital admission and will likely remain at home until the end of the isolation period,” said Zondo.

“The staff member has not been on campus since Thursday March 12, prior to being exposed to the virus. I can therefore assure you that other staff members and students have not been exposed to any possible risk as a result of this case.”