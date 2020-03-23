WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa addresses the nation on Covid-19
Editor's Note: The livestream is expected to start at 7:30pm
23 March 2020 - 18:49
President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on SA's plan to combat the spread of the coronavirus on Monday.
Ramaphosa on Sunday morning met with business leaders at the Union Buildings in Pretoria to discuss the affect the disaster is having on businesses and the economy at large.
He has also consulted faith leaders and politicians since his declaration on March 15 of the national state of disaster.