Competition Commission to scale down but will prioritise Covid-19 complaints

The Competition Commission says it will significantly scale down operations during the 21-day lockdown from midnight on Thursday.

However, the commisison said it would prioritise all Covid-19 complaints and the enforcement of the regulations gazetted by trade and industry minister Ebrahim Patel.

"During this period, the commission discourages the filing of complaints unrelated to Covid-19 as well as all merger transactions except those involving failing firms or firms in distress," commission spokesperson Sipho Ngwema said.

He said complaints related to abuses of dominance or such exploitative practices relating to Covid-19 will be handled between the commission and the National Consumer Commission through a dedicated team.