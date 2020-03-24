South Africa

Covid-19 live updates: SA has 152 new cases

24 March 2020 - 11:19 By TimesLIVE
A worker wearing a protective suit disinfects a globe-shape in a public garden on March 23 2020, following the outbreak of the coronavirus in Algiers, Algeria.
A worker wearing a protective suit disinfects a globe-shape in a public garden on March 23 2020, following the outbreak of the coronavirus in Algiers, Algeria.
Image: REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

LISTEN | 'My world stopped for a second': Ndaba Mandela speaks about Covid-19 diagnosis

Ndaba Mandela was at home in Johannesburg with friends when he received a call that shook him to the core: he had tested positive for Covid-19.

The following day, Mandela went to get tested because he had returned from the US, which is officially listed as a high-risk country.

This is who is exempt from national lockdown - and what will be closed

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a nationwide lockdown on Monday night. This step will see millions of South Africans restricted to their homes and many services being unavailable.

But some people and businesses will be exempt, including:

  • health workers in the public and private sectors;
  • emergency personnel;
  • those in security services - such as the police, traffic officers, military medical personnel, soldiers - and other persons necessary for our response to the pandemic;
  • those involved in the production, distribution and supply of food and basic goods;
  • essential banking services;
  • the maintenance of power, water and telecommunications services;
  • laboratory services; and
  • those in the provision of medical and hygiene products.

All shops and businesses will be closed, except for:

 

  • pharmacies;
  • laboratories;
  • banks;
  • essential financial and payment services, including the Johannesburg Stock Exchange;
  • supermarkets;
  • petrol stations; and
  • healthcare providers.

Comair to send staff home, suspend all flights during lockdown

As the number of people infected with Covid-19 continues to rise, Comair has announced it will suspend its British Airways and kulula.com flights from Thursday.

“We will resume with our scheduled flights on Sunday April 19 2020. Comair will try to  accommodate customers wanting to travel over the next two days, subject to availability and fare differences. We will not operate any flights on Thursday March 26,” the airline's  CEO Wrenelle Stander on Tuesday.

Covid-19 is the odd reason everyone's Googling Disney's 'Tangled' right now

Did Disney predict the coronavirus in their 2010 film Tangled?

That's what some social media conspiracy theorists are saying after noticing similarities between the movie — which is based on the classic fairytale Rapunzel — and the current pandemic.

'Delete all traces of those Mabena comments': Mzansi responds to SANDF on streets

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday night announced a national lockdown for 21 days. He said the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) had been deployed to “support the SA Police Service in ensuring that the measures we are announcing are implemented.”

Images of military staff around the country went viral ahead of Ramaphosa's speech.

As the military becomes a common sight to many, Twitter has been filled with anecdotes and advice for South Africans.

SA's Covid-19 cases rise to 554

The number of Covid-19 cases has risen to 554, health minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Tuesday.

Mkhize announced the department had recorded 152 new Covid-19 cases.

If Covid-19 cancels your wedding, you should get a full refund

We should be heading into South Africa’s second biggest wedding season, but for many of the thousands of engaged couples who’ve been forced to cancel their big day, the traditional vows are already being put to the test.

The cost of a cancelled wedding - especially very shortly before those “I do’s” are said - is catastrophic for the couple and their guests, as well as all the wedding vendors.

Legally, given the ban on public gatherings or more than 100 - which is very likely to drop to far less, very soon - consumers have a right to full refunds of what they’ve paid.

Even indoors and at home, self-isolating is hard work

Social distancing and self-isolation became de rigeur after President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement of a national state of disaster this week. But many are having a tough time of it.

Tiffany Gore, 30, a hotel guest relations manager, travelled to London on holiday earlier this month and has had to isolate herself after coming home from a high-risk area.

“It has been quite a challenge because I still live at home and my father is high-risk because he has prostate cancer and has recently gone for treatment,” she said.

Most read

  1. Military on standby as experts fear huge Covid-19 spike News
  2. WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa addresses the nation on Covid-19 South Africa
  3. Eastern Cape beach resort shut after guest tests positive for Covid-19 South Africa
  4. 'New cases in Harare' sparks government row over coronavirus figure News
  5. Covid-19: President Ramaphosa to speak to SA at 7.30pm South Africa

Latest Videos

SA announces 21-day lockdown over Covid-19
Prayer during Covid-19: Jo'burg mosque ups safety measures
X