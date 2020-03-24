Covid-19 live updates: SA has 152 new cases
LISTEN | 'My world stopped for a second': Ndaba Mandela speaks about Covid-19 diagnosis
Ndaba Mandela was at home in Johannesburg with friends when he received a call that shook him to the core: he had tested positive for Covid-19.
The following day, Mandela went to get tested because he had returned from the US, which is officially listed as a high-risk country.
This is who is exempt from national lockdown - and what will be closed
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a nationwide lockdown on Monday night. This step will see millions of South Africans restricted to their homes and many services being unavailable.
But some people and businesses will be exempt, including:
- health workers in the public and private sectors;
- emergency personnel;
- those in security services - such as the police, traffic officers, military medical personnel, soldiers - and other persons necessary for our response to the pandemic;
- those involved in the production, distribution and supply of food and basic goods;
- essential banking services;
- the maintenance of power, water and telecommunications services;
- laboratory services; and
- those in the provision of medical and hygiene products.
All shops and businesses will be closed, except for:
- pharmacies;
- laboratories;
- banks;
- essential financial and payment services, including the Johannesburg Stock Exchange;
- supermarkets;
- petrol stations; and
- healthcare providers.
Comair to send staff home, suspend all flights during lockdown
As the number of people infected with Covid-19 continues to rise, Comair has announced it will suspend its British Airways and kulula.com flights from Thursday.
“We will resume with our scheduled flights on Sunday April 19 2020. Comair will try to accommodate customers wanting to travel over the next two days, subject to availability and fare differences. We will not operate any flights on Thursday March 26,” the airline's CEO Wrenelle Stander on Tuesday.
Covid-19 is the odd reason everyone's Googling Disney's 'Tangled' right now
Did Disney predict the coronavirus in their 2010 film Tangled?
That's what some social media conspiracy theorists are saying after noticing similarities between the movie — which is based on the classic fairytale Rapunzel — and the current pandemic.
'Delete all traces of those Mabena comments': Mzansi responds to SANDF on streets
President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday night announced a national lockdown for 21 days. He said the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) had been deployed to “support the SA Police Service in ensuring that the measures we are announcing are implemented.”
Images of military staff around the country went viral ahead of Ramaphosa's speech.
As the military becomes a common sight to many, Twitter has been filled with anecdotes and advice for South Africans.
PLEASE fellow South Africans can we stop a) panic buying AND b) ignoring the request to maintain physical distancing and gathering in low numbers, etc.— Eusebius McKaiser (@Eusebius) March 24, 2020
This is at Pick N Pay in Norwood in Johannesburg.
It does not help us to contain the spread of COVID-19. Let's all comply. pic.twitter.com/ODnyxu1ITp
SA's Covid-19 cases rise to 554
The number of Covid-19 cases has risen to 554, health minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Tuesday.
Mkhize announced the department had recorded 152 new Covid-19 cases.
Minister of Labour @MpNxesi:A rapid response team is meeting everyday to find solutions to support workers as they go to the 21days of lock down. #CoronavirusInSA #Covid_19 pic.twitter.com/iSnEHKpEtX— DIRCO South Africa (@DIRCO_ZA) March 24, 2020
If Covid-19 cancels your wedding, you should get a full refund
We should be heading into South Africa’s second biggest wedding season, but for many of the thousands of engaged couples who’ve been forced to cancel their big day, the traditional vows are already being put to the test.
The cost of a cancelled wedding - especially very shortly before those “I do’s” are said - is catastrophic for the couple and their guests, as well as all the wedding vendors.
Legally, given the ban on public gatherings or more than 100 - which is very likely to drop to far less, very soon - consumers have a right to full refunds of what they’ve paid.
To ensure that all our customers continue to find what they need in-store, the following limits will apply to all sales of alcohol: beer or cider 🍻 3 cases each, spirits 🍸🥃 3 bottles, wine 🍷 12 bottles, and box wine 📦 3 boxes. These limits are effective immediately. No U18. pic.twitter.com/t5oGVo5PC0— Pick n Pay (@PicknPay) March 24, 2020
Even indoors and at home, self-isolating is hard work
Social distancing and self-isolation became de rigeur after President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement of a national state of disaster this week. But many are having a tough time of it.
Tiffany Gore, 30, a hotel guest relations manager, travelled to London on holiday earlier this month and has had to isolate herself after coming home from a high-risk area.
“It has been quite a challenge because I still live at home and my father is high-risk because he has prostate cancer and has recently gone for treatment,” she said.