Covid-19 live updates: SA has 152 new cases

This is who is exempt from national lockdown - and what will be closed

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a nationwide lockdown on Monday night. This step will see millions of South Africans restricted to their homes and many services being unavailable.

But some people and businesses will be exempt, including:

health workers in the public and private sectors;

emergency personnel;

those in security services - such as the police, traffic officers, military medical personnel, soldiers - and other persons necessary for our response to the pandemic;

those involved in the production, distribution and supply of food and basic goods;

essential banking services;

the maintenance of power, water and telecommunications services;

laboratory services; and

those in the provision of medical and hygiene products.

All shops and businesses will be closed, except for: