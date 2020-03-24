South Africa

Durban's Suncoast Casino temporarily shuts up shop ahead of 21-day lockdown

24 March 2020 - 13:12 By Suthentira Govender
People queue one to two metres apart outside Durban's Suncoast Casino a day before the casino announced it had shut its doors ahead of the 21-day lockdown starting on Thursday.
People queue one to two metres apart outside Durban's Suncoast Casino a day before the casino announced it had shut its doors ahead of the 21-day lockdown starting on Thursday.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Suncoast Casino in Durban has temporarily closed its gaming floors.

Last week, the casino announced it had limited the number of patrons on its floors to 100, after government's declaration of a state of disaster.

When TimesLIVE visited the casino on Monday, patrons were seated on chairs in a queue, waiting to access the gaming area.

On Tuesday, after Monday night's announcement of a 21-day lockdown starting at midnight on Thursday, the casino told patrons via text messages that it had temporarily shut up shop.

“Your health and safety is our priority and therefore Suncoast's gaming floor has been temporarily closed. Please support the fight against coronavirus and self-isolate.”

The lockdown is in place until April 16.

MORE

Punters queue outside Durban casino to beat boredom amid Covid-19 restrictions

Punters are queuing outside Durban's Suncoast Casino, in line with rules that prohibit gatherings of more than 100 people as a result of the global ...
News
19 hours ago

Casinos and cinemas implement Covid-19 safety measures

Gambling establishments and cinemas have employed social distancing rules, banned the sale of alcohol on casino floors and imposed restrictions on ...
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Military on standby as experts fear huge Covid-19 spike News
  2. WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa addresses the nation on Covid-19 South Africa
  3. Eastern Cape beach resort shut after guest tests positive for Covid-19 South Africa
  4. 'New cases in Harare' sparks government row over coronavirus figure News
  5. Covid-19: President Ramaphosa to speak to SA at 7.30pm South Africa

Latest Videos

SA announces 21-day lockdown over Covid-19
Prayer during Covid-19: Jo'burg mosque ups safety measures
X