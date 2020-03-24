South Africa

Government will name Covid-19 patients who fail to toe the line

24 March 2020 - 20:24 By ERNEST MABUZA
Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Tuesday that the government will be forced to name any person who has contracted the disease if they refuse to cooperate by listing their contacts.
Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Tuesday that the government will be forced to name any person who has contracted the disease if they refuse to cooperate by listing their contacts.
Image: Supplied

In order to minimise the spread of Covid-19, the government will be forced to name a person who has contracted the disease in order to reach others who have been in contact with that person.

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said for the government to minimise the spread, it must be able to identify the contacts of all people who have tested positive for Covid-19

"This therefore means that once you are confirmed as a case, we will contact you and request you to avail a full list of people you have come into contact within two days from the onset of symptoms," he said.

"Simply put, if you started experiencing symptoms on a Wednesday, you must disclose people you came into contact with from that Monday up to the date you are informed about your positive results."

SA's Covid-19 cases rise to 554

The number of Covid-19 cases has risen to 554, health minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Tuesday.
News
10 hours ago

Mkhize said he was aware there was a strong debate about whether the government can disclose another patient's information to his or her contact.

"Whist we know that there is an ethical obligation not to disclose patient information, with this outbreak we will exercise regulation 18, which states that information concerning a case, contact or a carrier of the virus may be disclosed for the purpose of public health surveillance, investigation and interventions," he said.

The minister said this meant that if a confirmed case refuses to provide the department with information, the department will go to the extent of making a public announcement that anyone that has come into contact with that specific person must present themselves to the public.

READ MORE:

Huge concert venue to become Covid-19 testing centre

As the novel coronavirus stalks the land, the futuristic-looking Ticketpro Dome in Northgate is to be temporarily repurposed as a Covid-19 testing ...
News
14 hours ago

Soldiers on the streets will help enforce lockdown and 'instil sense of security'

Having soldiers on streets during the national lockdown is necessary to help enforce regulations to limit the spread of coronavirus.
News
5 hours ago

Make your own food: Restaurants and delivery services to close during lockdown

Not only are all restaurants, bars and coffee shops forced to close during South Africa’s 21-day lockdown from Friday, but they may not do home ...
News
1 hour ago

Most read

  1. Military on standby as experts fear huge Covid-19 spike News
  2. WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa addresses the nation on Covid-19 South Africa
  3. SA's Covid-19 cases rise to 554 South Africa
  4. Eastern Cape beach resort shut after guest tests positive for Covid-19 South Africa
  5. 'New cases in Harare' sparks government row over coronavirus figure News

Latest Videos

SA ministers move to clarify lockdown as Covid-19 cases jump to 554
SA announces 21-day lockdown over Covid-19
X