South Africa

Hawks take down Free State drug dealers in three-year sting

24 March 2020 - 15:26 By ERNEST MABUZA
The Hawks in the Free State arrested six alleged drug dealers in Bloemfontein following an operaiton started in 2017.
The Hawks in the Free State arrested six alleged drug dealers in Bloemfontein following an operaiton started in 2017.
Image: 123RF/ scanrail

After a three-year operation, the Hawks on Monday arrested six alleged drug dealers in Bloemfontein.

The arrest of the six suspects, who are aged between 21 and 50, was the culmination of a project undertaken by the Hawks’ serious organised crime unit.

“The operation was conducted following an intelligence surveillance operation in which the group’s illegal activities were monitored and evidence was gathered since 2017.

“Over a period, the group unsuspectingly sold supplies of various drugs to undercover police members, which resulted in 16 case dockets being registered and the recent arrests,” said Hawks spokesperson W/O Linda Steyn.

Steyn said the suspects were expected to appear in the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court on Wednesday on drug-dealing charges.

Elderly woman found murdered in Eastern Cape village

An 85-year-old woman was murdered in her home at a village in the Eastern Cape.
News
1 day ago

The Covid-19 crisis for SA's police

It was an hour of uncertainty at Greenpoint police station on Monday afternoon.
News
7 hours ago

Seven on the run after escaping from Durban Central holding cells

Seven of 13 awaiting-trial prisoners who escaped from their holding cells in Durban on Sunday remain at large.
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Military on standby as experts fear huge Covid-19 spike News
  2. WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa addresses the nation on Covid-19 South Africa
  3. SA's Covid-19 cases rise to 554 South Africa
  4. Eastern Cape beach resort shut after guest tests positive for Covid-19 South Africa
  5. 'New cases in Harare' sparks government row over coronavirus figure News

Latest Videos

SA ministers move to clarify lockdown as Covid-19 cases jump to 554
SA announces 21-day lockdown over Covid-19
X