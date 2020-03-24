Hawks take down Free State drug dealers in three-year sting

After a three-year operation, the Hawks on Monday arrested six alleged drug dealers in Bloemfontein.

The arrest of the six suspects, who are aged between 21 and 50, was the culmination of a project undertaken by the Hawks’ serious organised crime unit.

“The operation was conducted following an intelligence surveillance operation in which the group’s illegal activities were monitored and evidence was gathered since 2017.

“Over a period, the group unsuspectingly sold supplies of various drugs to undercover police members, which resulted in 16 case dockets being registered and the recent arrests,” said Hawks spokesperson W/O Linda Steyn.

Steyn said the suspects were expected to appear in the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court on Wednesday on drug-dealing charges.