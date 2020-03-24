LISTEN | 'My world stopped for a second': Ndaba Mandela speaks about Covid-19 diagnosis

Ndaba Mandela was at home in Johannesburg with friends on Saturday when he received a call that shook him to the core: he had tested positive for Covid-19.

Mandela, the grandson of former president Nelson Mandela, arrived back in SA from New York last Sunday - the same night President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation and declared a state of disaster over the coronavirus and Covid-19, the respiratory illness it causes.

The following day, Mandela went to get tested because he had returned from the US, which is officially listed as a high-risk country.

Listen to what he had to say: