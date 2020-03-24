Livestock auctions and crop harvests continue during Covid-19 lockdown

The agriculture and food supply sector is an essential sector that will remain operational during the lockdown, said Thoko Didiza, minister of agriculture, land reform and rural development.

The department has set aside a package of R1.2bn to address effects of the coronavirus and ensure sustainable food production post the pandemic, the minister announced.

Details of this package together with the application channels available will be provided soon, she said on Tuesday.

Didiza also said R100m had been made available to the Land Bank to help farmers in distress.

During the lockdown, “agricultural production in all its forms will remain uncompromised”, she said.

This applies to the entire food value chain, from farm-related operations, agro-processing and food manufacturing, logistics and related services, to wholesale and retail services and all support functions that ensure efficient delivery of the agro-food system, such as veterinary services.