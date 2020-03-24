Lockdown won't affect social grant collection, says minister Lindiwe Zulu

Social grant recipients should be able to continue collecting their money and buy food during the national lockdown starting on Thursday.

Minister of social development Lindiwe Zulu is putting plans in place for social grant recipients to be allowed to walk and commute freely, SowetanLIVE reported.

Zulu said she had written to the department of defence, stipulating that the recipients will still need to eat and get their grants, even during the lockdown.

The lockdown will restrict people to their homes, and those on the streets will have to have good reasons for being there, or be able to prove they are essential personnel.