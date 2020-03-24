Make your own food: Restaurants and delivery services to close during lockdown

It’s a blow for the restaurant industry - and for many consumers who had been under the impression that they could still get food delivered by restaurants or by the likes of MrD and UberEats.

“Hope these young hipsters and millenials know how to cook from scratch now that they can’t order UberEats etc,” tweeted @smalltalkdaily.

“Cooking is not for everyone,” said @African_Spring.

“Well, dying is,” was @Bafana_pat’s response.

Responding to the news, UberEats said: “The health and safety of our community comes first, and we will do our best to support our community during these unprecedented times.

“We are working as a business to better understand the measures announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa regarding transport and food delivery and will announce our actions to this in due course.”

Motoring personality Ciro De Siena couldn't have got the timing of his first investment in the restaurant business worse. He signed the lease for his pizza outlet, Posticino, in Cape Town’s City Bowl 10 days before China announced the outbreak on the last day of 2019.

“We were doing pretty well until the president announced our state of disaster, when we switched to deliveries only,” he said. “Now I will have to dip into personal savings, but I will make a plan when this is over.”

He said he will pay his eight staff their full salaries for as long as he can, and then at least half.

And in the last days before lockdown, they have been furiously making plain pizzas for home freezing.

“I’m putting on a brave face for my staff, but it’s pretty stressful,” he said.