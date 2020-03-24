South Africa

Man arrested for murder of Limpopo farmer

24 March 2020 - 15:37 By Kgaugelo Masweneng
Police have nabbed a man who allegedly murdered a 63-year-old former teacher.
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK

A 35-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 63-year-old farmer from the Dzumeri area outside Giyani, Limpopo.

The arrest comes after the discovery of the body of Soyaphi Thomas Nkuna along the R529 road next to Maphata village a week ago.

Police spokesperson Col Moatshe Ngoepe said that on arrival at the crime scene, the body of Nkuna was found with a gunshot and stab wounds. He was a farmer and a former teacher at Kheto Nxumalo High School in Giyani.

“The police opened cases of hijacking and murder and immediately started with investigations and manhunt of the suspects involved,” said Ngoepe.

“The preliminary police investigations then indicated that the deceased left his home  about 2am, driving in his motor vehicle to patrol his farm and also to look for the cattle. The family was surprised when he didn't return home.”

The suspect was spotted and arrested around Polokwane on Saturday. During further investigations, he was positively linked to a housebreaking and theft in the Polokwane policing area.

“This suspect will still be profiled to establish his links to other serious offences across the province,” he said.

The man is expected to appear in the Giyani magistrate's court on Wednesday, facing charges of murder and hijacking.

