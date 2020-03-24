More airlines cancel domestic flights during Covid-19 lockdown

SAA and FlySafair have joined Comair in announcing the cancellation of domestic flights for the duration of the national Covid-19 lockdown.

The cancellations will take effect when the lockdown kicks in on Thursday at midnight.

In a statement, FlySafair said it made the decision "in solidarity by putting South Africa’s health and public interest first".

Flights would be back online on the morning of April 20 following a government lifting of the lockdown.

"We started FlySafair on October 16 2014 and have flown every day since. We never envisaged a circumstance that would have to halt operations," said Kirby Gordon, FlySafair chief marketing officer.