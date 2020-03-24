South Africa

Police urge informants to come forward after Parkview school fire

24 March 2020 - 15:23 By Kgaugelo Masweneng
Two men who work at the school were unharmed.
Two men who work at the school were unharmed.
Image: Kgaugelo Masweneng

Exactly how much damage was caused by a fire that ripped through parts of the Parkview Junior School in Johannesburg in the early hours of Tuesday morning is not yet known.

At this stage, an overhead projector, musical instruments – including a piano that was 103 years old – and 300 chairs are among the items damaged within the hall, classroom and storeroom that caught fire.

The Gauteng education department is calling on anyone with information to share it with the police.

“Indeed we are disappointed that yet another school has been destroyed by fire,” said MEC Panyaza Lesufi.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, which took about four hours to quell. Unfortunately the school hall, a learner support classroom and an equipment storeroom were destroyed.

The fire department has launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

READ MORE:

Parkview Junior School's hall goes up in flames, workers unharmed

A hall at Parkview Junior School was gutted by fire in the early hours of Tuesday
News
4 hours ago

Drivers, owners anxious about Covid-19 and school transport livelihoods

“Our income and livelihood depends on children going to school,” said Steven Gumede, a  concerned transport driver in East London, Eastern Cape.
News
1 day ago

Covid-19: The big downsides to school closures

Mass school closures in the face of Covid-19 could result in unhealthy, chubby, anxious children who may be more addicted to screens than ever.
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Military on standby as experts fear huge Covid-19 spike News
  2. WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa addresses the nation on Covid-19 South Africa
  3. SA's Covid-19 cases rise to 554 South Africa
  4. Eastern Cape beach resort shut after guest tests positive for Covid-19 South Africa
  5. 'New cases in Harare' sparks government row over coronavirus figure News

Latest Videos

SA ministers move to clarify lockdown as Covid-19 cases jump to 554
SA announces 21-day lockdown over Covid-19
X