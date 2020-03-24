Soldiers on the streets will help enforce lockdown and 'instil sense of security'

Having soldiers on streets during the national lockdown is necessary to help enforce regulations imposed to limit the spread of coronavirus.

On Monday night President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the country would go into lockdown for 21 days from midnight on Thursday. South Africans were instructed to “stay at home” until April 16.

“This is a decisive measure to save the lives of South Africans from infection and save the lives of hundreds of thousands of our people. While these measures will have a considerable impact on people's livelihoods, on the life of our society and on our economy, the human cost of delaying this action would be far, far greater,” said the president.

He said the military would be deployed to patrol South African streets during the lockdown and would be a visible presence at hospitals.