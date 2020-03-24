The Covid-19 crisis for SA's police

It was an hour of uncertainty at Greenpoint police station on Monday afternoon.

The charge office was one of more than a thousand across SA where officers waited to hear what new measures President Cyril Ramaphosa would announce on Monday night to try to curb the spread of coronavirus in SA.

There was not a single member of the public at the station, where an officer posed for a selfie with one of a handful of masks. .

They will most likely be the men and women on the front line, with the army and medical staff, as the country goes into 21 days of lockdown at midnight on Thursday.

“I was supposed to go home to the Eastern Cape, but I don’t think I will be able to go now. I will have to stay here and do my duty,” said an officer.

At Cape Town Central police station, the largest in the city, the station’s management has dug into its sports club funds to buy masks, hand sanitiser and gloves.

On Sunday, police minister Bheki Cele said on eNCA that 70,000 pieces of “gear” were being distributed to police stations.

“The market to buy this gear is dry and it is highly contested between [the department of] health and other people.

“We have tried to start with the charge offices, because they are most in contact with people coming to make complaints,” said Cele. “The last time the figure we had was 70,000. That can fit all at the front line. But that does not give gear to all the police as we speak.”

He said the distribution of face masks, hand sanitiser and gloves started before the weekend.

“In the police we have 197,000 men and women, though some of them are not at the front line, they are at the offices, but everyone must get the right gear,” he said.

But police management and officers, who did not have permission to speak to the media, told TimesLIVE there was no soap in their bathrooms and that the protective gear was depleted as soon as it was received because some of the items were disposable, such as masks.

At Cape Town Central, a few officers could be seen wearing gloves. Only one had a mask.

According to police spokesperson Brig Vish Naidoo, a directive was issued that provincial police management had to procure protective equipment.

“A directive was issued on 14 March 2020 to precincts around the country for the procurement of all the necessary equipment, including masks and sanitisers for our members to protect them against this virus,” he said.