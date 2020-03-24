Three arrested for issuing fraudulent driving licences

Police arrested a traffic officer and two administration clerks at the Kirkwood traffic department in the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro on Tuesday morning in connection with allegations that they were issuing fraudulent licences.

Eastern Cape police said the three were arrested during an intelligence-driven operation conducted with the national transport department and the crime intelligence unit.

“According to the preliminary investigation, the arrested officials had been involved in fraudulent issuing of learners' and drivers' licences. The period within which the alleged fraudulent activities had been taking place has not yet been determined,” police spokesperson Brig Thembinkosi Kinana said.

He said an audit would be conducted to establish “the depths of these activities”.

Kinana said cases including fraud, forgery and corruption had been registered for further investigation.