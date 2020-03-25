Bo-Kaap residents lose battle to stop 18-storey building going ahead

Residents of the Bo-Kaap in Cape Town have lost a Supreme Court of Appeal bid to prevent an 18-storey building going up on the edge of their 250-year-old community.

Funded by a wealthy German property owner, the Bo-Kaap Civic and Ratepayers Association appealed after the high court in Cape Town refused to overturn the City of Cape Town's approval of the R1bn block.

In a ruling on Tuesday, judge Mahomed Navsa said he and his four colleagues who considered the matter had been unable to find any irregularities in the city council decision-making process.