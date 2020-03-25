Boss gives staff Netflix subscriptions, early salaries to ease lockdown stress

“Looking after people is the best thing to do ... and as a business, you get the best out of them.”

Saldo said employees spent a great amount of time working and it was therefore always best to ensure their work fulfilled them.

“At the end of the day, work is still work, but whatever we can do to make it feel less like work, we try to do that,” he said.

The Netflix subscription, he said, was something the company offered employees during the festive season last year.

Even before lockdown, his company was finding ways to make life convenient and happy for employees.

“A lot of people don’t come into the office every day to avoid traffic, so they are only in the office once a week, together, so they can bond with the team. Some people live in Pretoria, some in the East Rand, so to spend two and a half hours every day in traffic getting to and from the office doesn’t always makes sense,” he said.

The seasoned businessman told TimesLIVE that for him it was also about hiring the right people for the job.

“When we interview people, yes we look at CVs and do some screening, and depending on the job, do an assessment of what your work looks like, but we also do what we call a culture-fit interview,” he said.