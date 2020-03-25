Classroom and Easter services will come to your TV during lockdown

Minister of communications and digital technologies Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams has announced that the government will broadcast school lessons to ensure that education continues during the Covid-19 lockdown.

She was briefing the media on Wednesday about the measures her department will be implementing as part of the nationwide lockdown announced by president Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday.

She said education in its traditional form had been affected, but making use of technology would help.

"We will be working with the department of education to provide broadcast and virtual classrooms. Our children are sitting at home playing cartoons, others are finishing food, but ours is to say: 'How do we make sure that children can be in a classroom while in the comfort of their homes?'" said Ndabeni-Abrahams.