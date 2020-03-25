South Africa

Coronavirus lockdown in SA: Mzansi has questions about 'midnight'

25 March 2020 - 09:58 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Soldiers in Johannesburg on Monday afternoon. The SANDF will assist SAPS to implement the lockdown.
Image: Sebabatso Mosamo

The hashtag #Thursdaymidnight is trending on Twitter as many grapple with when the national lockdown will come into effect.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Monday that SA would be on national lockdown which will take effect on Thursday, March 26 at midnight. Thursday midnight will be at 00:00. This means Friday, March 27 is the first day of for the shutdown.

SA has 709 cases of Covid-19.

