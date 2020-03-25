Courts will be open during lockdown to deal with urgent matters only

All courts, except the Constitutional Court and other superior courts currently in recess, will operate on a limited basis to deal with urgent matters during the lockdown.

This directive was issued by chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng on Wednesday.

"The chief justice has, in terms of section 165 of the constitution and section 8 of the Superior Courts Act, already delegated the authority to make custom directives to all heads of superior and lower/magistrate courts," said the office of chief justice.

"This will enable courts to remain open and operational to a limited extent as determined by the head of each court after consultation with their colleagues at that court."