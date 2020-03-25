South Africa

Courts will be open during lockdown to deal with urgent matters only

25 March 2020 - 15:19 By Ernest Mabuza
Lower courts will continue to operate during the lockdown but to a limited extent and only to deal with urgent matters, said the chief justice on Wednesday.
Lower courts will continue to operate during the lockdown but to a limited extent and only to deal with urgent matters, said the chief justice on Wednesday.
Image: 123RF/stockstudio44

All courts, except the Constitutional Court and other superior courts currently in recess, will operate on a limited basis to deal with urgent matters during the lockdown.

This directive was issued by chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng on Wednesday.

"The chief justice has, in terms of section 165 of the constitution and section 8 of the Superior Courts Act, already delegated the authority to make custom directives to all heads of superior and lower/magistrate courts," said the office of chief justice.

"This will enable courts to remain open and operational to a limited extent as determined by the head of each court after consultation with their colleagues at that court."

Technology to the rescue as chief justice Mogoeng restricts court access

Chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has issued a directive restricting court attendance as one of the measures adopted by heads of court to curb the spread ...
News
5 days ago

As an essential service, the courts will remain open for the filing of papers and hearing of urgent applications, bail applications and appeals or matters relating to violations of liberty, domestic violence, maintenance and matters involving children.

Following cabinet's decision last week to prohibit gatherings of more than 100 people to help curb the virus, the heads of court announced measures to limit attendance in court.

They said court buildings would be secured to avoid exposing judicial officers, court staff and the public to risk.

Some of the measures included the decontamination of reception areas, offices and lifts. Officials would be assigned to sanitise the hands of those entering courts.

The heads of court said a distance of one metre would be maintained between people seated in court and judicial officers and court staff had to self-isolate and seek medical intervention if they displayed any symptoms.

MORE:

IN QUOTES | Mogoeng Mogoeng on judiciary measures for Covid-19

Here are five quotes from Mogoeng's briefing
News
1 week ago

SA courts implement decontamination measures

Chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng outlined measures the judiciary is taking to assist in containing the spread of coronavirus
News
6 days ago

Parliament to shut down 'until further notice' because of Covid-19

Both the National Assembly and the the National Council of Provinces will suspend business this week as a precaution against the pandemic, parliament ...
Politics
1 week ago

Most read

  1. WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa addresses the nation on Covid-19 South Africa
  2. SA's Covid-19 cases rise to 554 South Africa
  3. This is who is exempt from national lockdown - and what will be closed South Africa
  4. Military on standby as experts fear huge Covid-19 spike News
  5. Covid-19 cases jump to 709 in SA South Africa

Latest Videos

Eloquent Designs makes face masks to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus
SA ministers move to clarify lockdown as Covid-19 cases jump to 554
X