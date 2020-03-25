South Africa

Covid-19 live updates: Zweli Mkhize offers ray of hope to dog owners and runners

25 March 2020 - 11:00 By TimesLIVE
​Long queues form outside Makro in Otterey, Cape Town, on March 25 2020, as people shop before SA goes into lockdown.
​Long queues form outside Makro in Otterey, Cape Town, on March 25 2020, as people shop before SA goes into lockdown.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES

You should still be able to walk the dog and jog during lockdown, says Zweli Mkhize

Health minister Zweli Mkhize offered a ray of hope to SA’s dog owners and runners on Wednesday morning, saying these activities would be permitted during the three-week national lockdown, which begins at midnight on Thursday.

The lockdown announced by Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday night is intended to limit contact between people as much as possible and is focused on ending the mingling of large groups of people, said Mkhize.

However, people would still be able to go for a jog, or walk their dog, he said.

Nhlanhla Nkosi poses for a picture with his fashionable mask, on March 25 2020, at Nkosibo Laundromat and Dry Cleaners in Melville, Johannesburg. The idea to make fashionable masks came when owner Suzan Mazibuko couldn’t find the surgical masks in shops, most being sold out. She got to work and started production using brightly coloured fabrics, cartoon characters and Ndebele patterns which she sells for R30. They are not surgical quality but can be used to accessorise the hospital grade mask. Her small business will be closed over the 21-day lockdown.
Nhlanhla Nkosi poses for a picture with his fashionable mask, on March 25 2020, at Nkosibo Laundromat and Dry Cleaners in Melville, Johannesburg. The idea to make fashionable masks came when owner Suzan Mazibuko couldn’t find the surgical masks in shops, most being sold out. She got to work and started production using brightly coloured fabrics, cartoon characters and Ndebele patterns which she sells for R30. They are not surgical quality but can be used to accessorise the hospital grade mask. Her small business will be closed over the 21-day lockdown.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

Gran celebrates 96th birthday while social distancing

A Fish Hoek woman's family were not on the fence on how to celebrate her 96th birthday, instead they were behind it.

Betty Tilling's grandchildren and great-grandchildren celebrated her birthday “from afar” while practising social distancing on Sunday.

Covid-19 cases jump to 709 in SA

Health minister Zweli Mkhize has announced that the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 has increased to 709 cases overnight.

There was an increase of 155 cases in a day up from 554 from Tuesday.

Eloquent Designs is doing its part by making face masks to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. On March 19 2020, the furniture manufacturing company based in Nancefield, Johannesburg, decided to start manufacturing face masks.

Hospital visits suspended from today: Netcare

All visiting hours for general wards, ICUs and high care units will be suspended with immediate effect, hospital group Netcare announced on Wednesday.

“In light of the severity of the Covid-19 pandemic, we needed to take extraordinary measures to protect all health care teams and our patients who cannot be discharged,” said Dr Richard Friedland, Netcare CEO. 

Coronavirus lockdown in SA: Mzansi has questions about 'midnight'

The hashtag #Thursdaymidnight is trending on Twitter as many grapple with when the national lockdown will come into effect.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Monday that SA would be on national lockdown which will take effect on Thursday, March 26 at midnight. Thursday midnight will be at 00:00. This means Friday, March 27 is the first day of the shutdown.

PICTURES | SA shoppers ignore pleas to stop panic buying and stockpiling

It has been less than 48 hours since President Cyril Ramaphosa urged South Africans not to stockpile ahead of the coronavirus lockdown.

Despite the plea, chain stores such as Checkers, Pick n Pay and Makro have seen shoppers filling up their trolleys and breaking social-distancing protocols.

Take a look

MORE

Saffers’ mental health taxed by Covid-19, but there are ways to cope

South Africans with mental health conditions may be more prone to potential relapses and increased distress as the Covid-19 pandemic tightens its ...
News
2 hours ago

LOL | Five hilarious Twitter responses to SANDF deployment during lockdown

It isn't clear if South Africans are excited or terrified by the deployment of the military to assist police, which starts at midnight on Thursday ...
News
2 hours ago

Hospital visits suspended from today: Netcare

All visiting hours for general wards, ICUs and high care units will be suspended with immediate effect, hospital group Netcare announced on Wednesday
News
2 hours ago

Most read

  1. WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa addresses the nation on Covid-19 South Africa
  2. SA's Covid-19 cases rise to 554 South Africa
  3. This is who is exempt from national lockdown - and what will be closed South Africa
  4. Military on standby as experts fear huge Covid-19 spike News
  5. Covid-19: President Ramaphosa to speak to SA at 7.30pm South Africa

Latest Videos

Eloquent Designs makes face masks to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus
SA ministers move to clarify lockdown as Covid-19 cases jump to 554
X