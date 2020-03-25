Covid-19 live updates: Zweli Mkhize offers ray of hope to dog owners and runners

You should still be able to walk the dog and jog during lockdown, says Zweli Mkhize

Health minister Zweli Mkhize offered a ray of hope to SA’s dog owners and runners on Wednesday morning, saying these activities would be permitted during the three-week national lockdown, which begins at midnight on Thursday.

The lockdown announced by Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday night is intended to limit contact between people as much as possible and is focused on ending the mingling of large groups of people, said Mkhize.

However, people would still be able to go for a jog, or walk their dog, he said.