Covid-19 live updates: Zweli Mkhize offers ray of hope to dog owners and runners
You should still be able to walk the dog and jog during lockdown, says Zweli Mkhize
Health minister Zweli Mkhize offered a ray of hope to SA’s dog owners and runners on Wednesday morning, saying these activities would be permitted during the three-week national lockdown, which begins at midnight on Thursday.
The lockdown announced by Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday night is intended to limit contact between people as much as possible and is focused on ending the mingling of large groups of people, said Mkhize.
However, people would still be able to go for a jog, or walk their dog, he said.
During the #SouthAfricaLockdown all essential businesses will remain open. We will make sure that the entire energy supply chain is working to avoid loadshedding. https://t.co/OLxhZKjLSB #CoronavirusInSouthAfrica #Codiv19 pic.twitter.com/BcfcAXWTJ4— South African Government (@GovernmentZA) March 25, 2020
The City will be reconnecting all residents whose water/lights were disconnected. There will be no credit control process during #21daysLockdown #Covid19SA ^TK pic.twitter.com/OKpJHJOB7q— City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) March 25, 2020
Gran celebrates 96th birthday while social distancing
A Fish Hoek woman's family were not on the fence on how to celebrate her 96th birthday, instead they were behind it.
Betty Tilling's grandchildren and great-grandchildren celebrated her birthday “from afar” while practising social distancing on Sunday.
This is Dr Standaar. He is working round the clock, saving lives in the midst of COVID-19. Be like him. Save lives BY STAYING AT HOME and let's #StopTheSpread. Call National/Provincial hotline: 0800 029 999 or 021 928 4102 or visit https://t.co/JUIMsosqG5 for more info. pic.twitter.com/Y579a9QVFG— Western Cape Gov (@WesternCapeGov) March 25, 2020
Covid-19 cases jump to 709 in SA
Health minister Zweli Mkhize has announced that the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 has increased to 709 cases overnight.
There was an increase of 155 cases in a day up from 554 from Tuesday.
Eloquent Designs is doing its part by making face masks to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. On March 19 2020, the furniture manufacturing company based in Nancefield, Johannesburg, decided to start manufacturing face masks.
Hospital visits suspended from today: Netcare
All visiting hours for general wards, ICUs and high care units will be suspended with immediate effect, hospital group Netcare announced on Wednesday.
“In light of the severity of the Covid-19 pandemic, we needed to take extraordinary measures to protect all health care teams and our patients who cannot be discharged,” said Dr Richard Friedland, Netcare CEO.
Do you know the difference between self-quarantine, self-isolation and social distancing? #Covid19SA #21daylockdown pic.twitter.com/f71zUqY17H— South African Government (@GovernmentZA) March 25, 2020
Coronavirus lockdown in SA: Mzansi has questions about 'midnight'
The hashtag #Thursdaymidnight is trending on Twitter as many grapple with when the national lockdown will come into effect.
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Monday that SA would be on national lockdown which will take effect on Thursday, March 26 at midnight. Thursday midnight will be at 00:00. This means Friday, March 27 is the first day of the shutdown.
PICTURES | SA shoppers ignore pleas to stop panic buying and stockpiling
It has been less than 48 hours since President Cyril Ramaphosa urged South Africans not to stockpile ahead of the coronavirus lockdown.
Despite the plea, chain stores such as Checkers, Pick n Pay and Makro have seen shoppers filling up their trolleys and breaking social-distancing protocols.