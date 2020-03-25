Covid-19: UN experts urge access to water for poor people

UN experts have called for governments worldwide to provide continuous access to sufficient water for their populations living in the most vulnerable conditions during the coronavirus crisis.

The experts, including the special rapporteur on the human rights to safe drinking water and sanitation, Léo Heller, and independent expert on the promotion of a democratic and equitable international order, Livingstone Sewanyan, said washing washing hands with soap and clean water was vital in the fight against the virus.

“The global struggle against the pandemic has little chance to succeed if personal hygiene, the main measure to prevent contagion, is unavailable to the 2.2-billion persons who have no to safe water,” the experts said.