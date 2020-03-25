Cruise giant offers ships as hospitals for non-Covid-19 patients

The world’s largest leisure travel company is offering its cruise ships for use as temporary hospitals during the coronavirus pandemic.

US-based Carnival Corporation, which owns several cruiseline brands, said its ships are available to treat Covid-19 negative patients to free up hospital space needed for positive patients.

“With the continued spread of Covid-19 expected to exert added pressure on land-based health care facilities, including a possible shortage of hospital beds, Carnival Corporation and its brands are calling on governments and health authorities to consider using cruise ships as temporary health care facilities to treat non-Covid-19 patients, freeing up additional space and expanding capacity in land-based hospitals to treat cases of Covid-19,” the company said in a statement.

“As part of the offer, interested parties will be asked to cover only the essential costs of the ship's operations while in port.”