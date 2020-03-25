Doctors giving free telephonic consultations for Covid-19 symptoms

Hundreds of doctors are offering free telephonic consultations to anxious South Africans with possible Covid-19 symptoms through a helpline that went live on Wednesday.

Doctors On Call - a helpline manned by doctors - is a joint initiative by the KwaZulu-Natal Doctors Healthcare Coalition and Usizo Advisory Solutions.

Dr Anuschka Coovadia, one of the facilitators of the initiative, told TimesLIVE: "We have had an incredible response - about 400 doctors across the country.

"Initially we thought it was a KwaZulu-Natal initiative. We thought we would get about 10 doctors. But within 24 hours, we had hundreds of doctors around the country, interns and medical students, all wanting to be involved," she said.

"Right now we are in testing phase, but already we have had calls from throughout the country. We have to be very careful how we manage patients because we have limited resources. We also have to be mindful of exposing our doctors, because we don’t want to knock out the front line of the health care force."