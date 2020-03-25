Don't panic, there is enough food to last beyond lockdown period, says agriculture minister

“The danger of stockpiling is that people will buy without checking the expiry date,” said the minister.

She said the lockdown will have minimal affect on farmers, as production will continue.

“We've arranged the rescheduling of debt for farmers. They will still be able to operate.”

Didiza also warned the business sector against inflating prices during lockdown.

“Government has been able to alert the competition commission to investigate. Industry should not take advantage of the lockdown period by inflating prices,” said Didiza.

“We need to protect one another. When you buy, remember there is somebody that is not yet at the shop who wants to buy the same product. This period should teach us solidarity,” Didiza said.

SA will be in lockdown from midnight on Thursday to April 16.