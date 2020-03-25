South Africa

Free State loan shark commits suicide after Hawks raid his outlets

25 March 2020 - 16:59 By ERNEST MABUZA
An alleged loan shark committed suicide in the Free State on Saturday following a raid by the Hawks on Friday. A number of Sassa and bank cards were seized during the raid.
An alleged loan shark committed suicide in the Free State on Saturday following a raid by the Hawks on Friday. A number of Sassa and bank cards were seized during the raid.
Image: South African Gov‏ via Twitter

A 51-year-old attorney allegedly committed suicide on Saturday following a Hawks search and seizure operation at his illegal loan outlets in Lindley, in the Free State, on Friday.

Hawks spokesperson W/O Lynda Steyn said the serious commercial crime investigation team, in collaboration with the National Credit Regulator, acted on information about an alleged errant loan shark and conducted a joint search and seizure at four of his outlets in Lindley.

"The alleged outlets were operating in contravention of the National Credit Act by withholding identity documents, bank cards and PINs from their clients and charging exorbitant interest on the loans," said Steyn.

She said the team seized 66 South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) cards and 17 bank cards from various banking institutions, all belonging to the loan sharks' clients.

"The case against the 51-year-old attorney, the owner of the cash loan outlet, was opened and the docket referred to the director of public prosecution for a prosecutorial decision.

"It is, however, believed that on March 21 the suspect committed suicide."

READ MORE:

Dad gives kid’s classic car to loan shark. Uh-oh

For almost a year and half Karina Padayacee and her father, Gonaseelan Nair, have been trying to recover their classic 1936 Model Ford that has ...
News
4 months ago

Limpopo loan shark nabbed for seizing social grant cards

An alleged Limpopo loan shark accused of confiscating the cards of social grant beneficiaries was released on bail on Friday.
News
9 months ago

Hawks take down Free State drug dealers in three-year sting

The Hawks arrested six alleged drug dealers in Bloemfontein on Monday.
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa addresses the nation on Covid-19 South Africa
  2. SA's Covid-19 cases rise to 554 South Africa
  3. This is who is exempt from national lockdown - and what will be closed South Africa
  4. Covid-19 cases jump to 709 in SA South Africa
  5. Military on standby as experts fear huge Covid-19 spike News

Latest Videos

Eloquent Designs makes face masks to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus
SA ministers move to clarify lockdown as Covid-19 cases jump to 554
X