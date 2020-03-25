#IWillStayHome: The world opens up with the bizarre, funny and fearful
As more countries enter into periods of lockdown in an attempt to curb the spread of coronavirus, people are turning to social media to connect.
The SA government has encouraged citizens to be aware of their mental health during the 21-day lockdown, which comes into effect at midnight on Thursday and lasts until April 16.
Global trends on social media have seen many share their boredom, fears and hilarious moments.
Here's how the world has united:
Kante these debit orders are they not also on Lockdown?😢😢#SouthAfricaLockdown pic.twitter.com/O2Uq1poyMo— Mel Phasha (@MeL_B_97393) March 24, 2020
Today I was so bored, I saw an Ant in my kitchen and I Placed Few sugar cubes in front of her, she had some and went to Tell her friends and I quickly Hide the sugar cubes because I wanted them to Think she is a Liar #Quarantine #21daysLockdown #IWillStayAtHome pic.twitter.com/sp8RyUlDon— leo sya (@syahmnyandu) March 25, 2020
Cocktails and coloring #IWillStayAtHome pic.twitter.com/xZlXZin999— Reina means Queen (@TheBossySmurf) March 25, 2020
#IWillStayAtHome— Or Bar Sea (@IamObasi) March 25, 2020
It's almost impossible not to touch your face though pic.twitter.com/5BV8kDubrm
Day 5 of self isolation: beer at 7.4°C is "sweeter" than beer at 8.2°C#IWillStayAtHome pic.twitter.com/cW8HnjjTrT— Edmundo 7 (@ADeeMundo7) March 24, 2020
#IWillStayAtHome and keep looking this clean 😍 pic.twitter.com/rORXOS0kL0— 🦋nubian🦋 (@shirley_mvp) March 24, 2020