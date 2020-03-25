KZN campsite owner pitches tents for free use by the state
A campsite owner in northern KwaZulu-Natal has invited the state to make use of his facility, free of charge, during the 21-day lockdown period.
Thokozani Mabaso, 42, the owner of Ngodini Bunduz – an adventure and games campsite, situated along the Mlathuze river outside eShowe – has pitched 30 of his own tents for use by the army or health care workers.
“I've pitched about 30 of my own army-like tents. They can come and use them for free. If they don't feel my tents are up to standard, they are welcome to pick a spot and pitch their own tents – my campsite is open to the state for free use during this time.”
Mabaso said it was important that businesses offer the state all the support they could during this crucial period.
“It's vital that we offer our help in any way we can as businesses because this is something new and it's the first time we're coming across a pandemic which requires this sort of intervention,” he said.
In this critical time as Ngodini Bunduz we open our hands to the State to utilise our site in any need free of charge. We r behind Our Government in fighting against this virus #StaySafe #Covid19 #NgodiniBunduzPosted by Ngodini Bunduz on Wednesday, March 25, 2020
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a nationwide lockdown on Monday night, effective from midnight on Thursday until April 16. This step – which the president said was drastic but necessary – will see millions of South Africans restricted to their homes and many services being unavailable.
“The nationwide lockdown is necessary to fundamentally disrupt the chain of transmission across society. I have accordingly directed the South African National Defence Force to be deployed to support the SA Police Service in ensuring that the measures we are announcing are implemented,” the president said.