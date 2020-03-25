Ladysmith Covid-19 patient arrested for not self quarantining, 27 contacts sought

“On March 24 at approximately 15:30, Ladysmith police officers received information that a man who allegedly tested positive with coronavirus came in contact with other people in Ladysmith area. The same man travelled to various countries to South Africa. On his return on March 18 he was tested positive with the Covid-19 and was instructed to self-quarantine for at least 14 days pending the blood results.

“However the man allegedly continued with his business since March 21 and in doing so disregarded the instructions by a doctor thus allegedly contravening regulations in terms of the National Disaster Act pertaining to the Covid-19 virus,” he said.

The man was arrested.

“He was removed to a hospital where he is currently being treated.”

“The matter was discussed with the senior public prosecutor for the matter to be postponed in absentia to avoid further contamination,” Naidoo said.