People in densely populated areas to be moved to 'safer' places

People in densely populated areas, such as informal settlements and townships, will soon be asked to move to other government-provided areas.

As the country prepares for a national lockdown on Thursday night to try to curb the spread of coronavirus, the government is facing the challenge of providing services in areas that are congested.

These areas make it impossible for health services, among others, to monitor the spread of the virus and reach people if they need emergency services due to contracting Covid-19.

According to human settlements, water and sanitation minister Lindiwe Sisulu, provision of water and sanitation is also a challenge in these areas, which have been identified in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape.