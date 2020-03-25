South Africa

People in densely populated areas to be moved to 'safer' places

25 March 2020 - 13:39 By Kgothatso Madisa
As the country prepares for a national lockdown on Thursday night, the government is facing the challenge of providing services in areas that are congested.
As the country prepares for a national lockdown on Thursday night, the government is facing the challenge of providing services in areas that are congested. 
Image: Reuters/Mike Hutchings via The Conversation

People in densely populated areas, such as informal settlements and townships, will soon be asked to move to other government-provided areas.

As the country prepares for a national lockdown on Thursday night to try to curb the spread of coronavirus, the government is facing the challenge of providing services in areas that are congested.

These areas make it impossible for health services, among others, to monitor the spread of the virus and reach people if they need emergency services due to contracting Covid-19.

According to human settlements, water and sanitation minister Lindiwe Sisulu, provision of water and sanitation is also a challenge in these areas, which have been identified in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape.

To counter this, the government has identified areas where it will move them to in the interim.

“The biggest challenge would be when this virus gets into our densely populated areas, and these are the informal settlements. How are we going to be able to trace this and how are we going to be able to avoid the quick spread of the virus?” Sisulu asked.

“We have, with the help of CSIR, used a heat map to identify areas where we have serious conditions and we have identified 29 areas of priority in our informal settlements. These are areas we will need to go in and try to see if it is not possible to de-densify, but also make sure that we provide all necessary sanitation to them.”

Sisulu said they are in talks with provinces that have high-density highly densified informal settlements to finalise plans to move people. on moving people around. “We would like to appeal to the people who live in these densely populated areas to allow us to work with them to try to de-densify these areas,” Sisulu said.

MORE

Yes, you can walk your dog: health minister answers questions about SA's lockdown

Health minister Zweli Mkhize talked about the lockdown and how the coronavirus spreads on SABC MorningLIVE on Wednesday morning.
News
2 hours ago

Saffers’ mental health taxed by Covid-19, but there are ways to cope

South Africans with mental health conditions may be more prone to potential relapses and increased distress as the Covid-19 pandemic tightens its ...
News
5 hours ago

Lockdown won't affect social grant collection, says minister Lindiwe Zulu

The country will go into a national lockdown from midnight on Thursday as a measure to curb the spread of coronavirus.
News
21 hours ago

Most read

  1. WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa addresses the nation on Covid-19 South Africa
  2. SA's Covid-19 cases rise to 554 South Africa
  3. This is who is exempt from national lockdown - and what will be closed South Africa
  4. Military on standby as experts fear huge Covid-19 spike News
  5. Covid-19 cases jump to 709 in SA South Africa

Latest Videos

Eloquent Designs makes face masks to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus
SA ministers move to clarify lockdown as Covid-19 cases jump to 554
X