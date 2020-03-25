READ IN FULL | Listen or face a jail term: Cele on how police will enforce national lockdown

On Wednesday, police minister Bheki Cele explained how police would enforce the national 21-day lockdown.

Among other things, he said no alcohol would be allowed for the three-week period, people would not be allowed to leave home without valid reason, and that failure to follow the rules would result in a fine or a prison sentence.

Below is his full address, shared by the Saps. It has not been edited.

Minister of police unpacks measures by the police to enforce the national lockdown:

Honourable ministers, deputy ministers, DGs, senior officers from the JCPS [justice and crime prevention security cluster] and other government departments, members of the media, fellow South Africans,

Good day, Sanibonani, Dumelang

Following the declaration of a nationwide lockdown by the president this past Monday, we have sat as the JCPS Cluster and the South African Police Service to outline and intensify the measures we would be implementing to make sure that the intentions of this lockdown are realised.

With the subsequent deployment of the SANDF, we will be increasing visibility and conduct integrated foot patrols, roadblocks, vehicle checkpoints as of 23h59 on Thursday evening March 26 2020.

Metro Police Departments as well as other law enforcement agencies will form part of these joint operations that will be conducted for the duration of the lockdown. Operations, especially roadblocks, will be conducted at sector policing level within communities and residential areas, on provincial and national roads. This will ensure that the movement of people and vehicles is kept to the minimum, with the exception of the transportation of essential good and/or services which include fire and medical emergency services.

At these roadblocks, particularly on provincial and national roads, motorists, especially essential service workers that cross provincial borders, will be subjected to screening by officials from the department of health.

In terms of the new regulations that have just been gazetted, police will be responsible to ensure the restriction of movement of persons and goods. Therefore, there shall be absolutely no gatherings other than for a funeral, where the number of mourners will be restricted to 50.

Still on funerals, we need to emphasise that even night vigils will be prohibited.

Last weekend with the previous Covid-19 Disaster Management Regulations, we were inundated with requests for clarity and a lot of other questions around the selling and consumption of liquor. This time around with the national lockdown, the selling of liquor is strictly prohibited. This is applicable to also those supermarkets with liquor licences. No liquor will be sold anywhere by anyone during the 21-day period of the lockdown.

Equally, the movement of liquor between any two points is also strictly prohibited as per the Covid-19 Disaster Management Regulations.

The president, in declaring the lockdown, made exception to essential goods and services. A detailed list clarifying what these are, is attached as one of the annexures in the regulations. Only those goods and services that appear on these annexures will be allowed. Anything outside of these lists will not be entertained.