South Africa

Stellenbosch council offers payment holiday to hardest-hit ratepayers

25 March 2020 - 14:22 By TimesLIVE
Farmers in the Helshoogte Pass outside Stellenbosch are among ratepayers who can apply for a three-month rates holiday to help them through the Covid-19 crisis.
Farmers in the Helshoogte Pass outside Stellenbosch are among ratepayers who can apply for a three-month rates holiday to help them through the Covid-19 crisis.
Image: Getty Images

Ratepayers in Stellenbosch who can prove that their income has been hit by the coronavirus crisis will get a three-month rates holiday, councillors decided at an emergency meeting on Wednesday.

“Once the crisis is over, the municipality will work with applicants to repay the principal outstanding debt on reasonable terms and without the accrual of any new interest,” said MP Leon Schreiber, the DA constituency head for Stellenbosch.

In a statement issued by the DA, which controls Stellenbosch municipality, Schreiber said the rates holiday would apply only to “businesses, farms and industrial enterprises that, upon formal application, can prove that their income has been negatively affected by the coronavirus crisis”.

He added: “The same application process will apply to individuals. Rate payments for all households with individuals who lose their job as a result of the crisis will also be paused for three months, and no interest will be charged.”

Councillors also decided to suspend credit control measures until the end of April or the end of the lockdown, whichever comes first.

“This is to ensure that residents are not cut off from critical services like electricity and that they have enough cash on hand to weather the lockdown and the economic storm,” said Schreiber.

The amount of free water allocated to indigent households will increase from 6,000l a month to 10,000 during the crisis.

READ MORE

No loan, car or house payments for four months among EFF proposals to tackle coronavirus impact

The EFF has proposed socialist economic measures it believes should be implemented to help South Africans during the global pandemic.
Politics
1 day ago

Lockdown won't affect social grant collection, says minister Lindiwe Zulu

The country will go into a national lockdown from midnight on Thursday as a measure to curb the spread of coronavirus.
News
21 hours ago

WATCH | Life on the breadline: Covid-19's cruel frontline

Working-class Capetonians stood four-square behind the coronavirus lockdown on Tuesday - even though they have no idea how they will survive it.
News
9 hours ago

Most read

  1. WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa addresses the nation on Covid-19 South Africa
  2. SA's Covid-19 cases rise to 554 South Africa
  3. This is who is exempt from national lockdown - and what will be closed South Africa
  4. Military on standby as experts fear huge Covid-19 spike News
  5. Covid-19 cases jump to 709 in SA South Africa

Latest Videos

Eloquent Designs makes face masks to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus
SA ministers move to clarify lockdown as Covid-19 cases jump to 554
X