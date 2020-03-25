South Africa

Supermarket cashiers get R102m pay bonus for Covid-19 work

25 March 2020 - 10:14 By TimesLIVE
Shoprite CEO Pieter Engelbrecht has announced that an appreciation bonus will be paid to the group's frontline supermarket workers.
Image: Hetty Zantman/Financial Mail

Cashiers and store packers on the front line of panic buying and who will come face-to-face with shoppers during the Covid-19 lockdown are receiving a cash bonus from retailer Shoprite.

The chain, which says it is the largest private employer in SA, has announced a one-off R102m appreciation bonus for its shop floor and distribution centre employees “to thank and support them for their tireless efforts to feed the nation in these unprecedented times.”

“Our employees are crucial players in the task ahead and the group wants to thank and reward them for their tireless efforts to stock our shelves with food and other essentials for our 29 million shoppers,” said Pieter Engelbrecht, CEO of the Shoprite Group.

“They will be paid the appreciation bonus next Thursday, April 2 2020. This is one of the many measures we have initiated to support our most vital teams, including the supply of free hand sanitiser and expanded leave guidelines to cater for those impacted.”

The group urged customers to shop responsibly.

“Current gaps on supermarket shelves will be filled as our warehouses remain well stocked and new stock is arriving regularly. We have also increased orders and are sourcing new and additional suppliers. We are doing everything in our power to remain open, our stores remain safe and our prices remain low,” the supermarket boss said.

