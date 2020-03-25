South Africa

Traditional healers need recognition during Covid-19 pandemic

25 March 2020 - 07:25 By ERNEST MABUZA
Traditional healers support the lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19, but feel they have been disregarded as health-care providers.
Traditional healers support the lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19, but feel they have been disregarded as health-care providers.
Image: 123RF/Jarun Ontakrai

Traditional health practitioners and healers say they have been disregarded as health care providers in the implementation of a national lockdown in response to Covid-19.

The sector said provisions announced by government were unclear on the mobilisation and movement of those who sought traditional medicine.

“There is an urgent need for clarity. Traditional medicine has proven to be effective against ailments and overlooking it is simply an infringement of the right to access to traditional health care and the right to cultural and traditional practice,” National Unitary Professional Association for African Traditional Health Practitioners of SA general secretary Solly Nduku said in a statement.

Nduku said when communities needed help, they approached traditional health practitioners and spiritual healers for assistance.

Nduku said it was not clear to what extent traditional health practitioners will operate and what message they should be sharing with their communities about Covid-19.

He said his organisation was advising traditional leaders to postpone rituals, ceremonies and spiritual gatherings during this period.

The traditional health practitioner sector was appealing to government to formally recognise these practitioners and health care workers during the pandemic, he said.

MORE

All passengers have disembarked from MSC Orchestra: Samsa

The South African Maritime Safety Authority (Samsa) said on Tuesday that all 2,408 passengers who were on the MSC Orchestra cruise ship have ...
News
12 hours ago

More airlines cancel domestic flights during Covid-19 lockdown

SAA and FlySafair have joined Comair in announcing the cancellation of domestic flights for the duration of the national Covid-19 lockdown.
News
11 hours ago

Cops crack down on dagga healer dealers

A revered member of the Traditional Healers Organisation is facing criminal charges after the Hawks dismantled a hydroponic drug lab at a ...
News
3 months ago

Most read

  1. WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa addresses the nation on Covid-19 South Africa
  2. SA's Covid-19 cases rise to 554 South Africa
  3. This is who is exempt from national lockdown - and what will be closed South Africa
  4. Military on standby as experts fear huge Covid-19 spike News
  5. Covid-19: President Ramaphosa to speak to SA at 7.30pm South Africa

Latest Videos

SA ministers move to clarify lockdown as Covid-19 cases jump to 554
SA announces 21-day lockdown over Covid-19
X