South Africa

UFS appoints business executive as new chancellor

25 March 2020 - 12:59 By TimesLIVE
Prof Bonang Mohale has taken over as chancellor of UFS.
Prof Bonang Mohale has taken over as chancellor of UFS.
Image: Supplied via UFS

Professor Bonang Mohale has been appointed chancellor of the University of the Free State (UFS).

He will replace Dr Khotso Mokhele, whose second five-year term ends on June 3.

A professor of practice at the Johannesburg Business School’s College of Business and Economics, Mohale has held chairships and directorships at some of SA’s top companies.

He is a former CEO of Business Leadership S (BLSA), where he steered several programmes to attract foreign investment and create jobs in the country.

He played a pivotal role in the Job Summit in 2018, where R290bn in investment was raised, said UFS. As CEO of BLSA, he hosted the presidential special investment envoys and accompanied them on local and global roadshows. Prof Mohale also helped launch BLSA Connect, the SA SME Fund and youth employment services programmes during his time at BLSA.

He is a former MD of Otis Elevators: Africa, vice-president of Upstream and chairperson of Shell S. 

He held directorships at Bidvest Group Ltd, the Airports Company SA (Acsa), Sanlam and the Tourism Business Council of S.

MORE:

Eight distinctions and a secure future, first week at Wits was a breeze for Triphin Mudzvengi

Triphin Mudzvengi was stuck at home in the North West three weeks ago with eight matric distinctions but little hope of going to university.
News
1 month ago

Music student accused of trying to sell cello stolen from university

Even trying to disguise a stolen orchestra instrument by painting it a different colour did not help: Police have traced and confiscated the ...
News
2 months ago

LISTEN | At UFS ‘rugby is more important than students and workers’

A short documentary film titled "Shimla Park: A Campus Race Struggle" depicts a campaign by black students and workers for "decolonisation" of the ...
News
2 weeks ago

UFS student found dead in flat by roommate

A University of the Free State (UFS) student was found dead in her flat at the weekend
News
4 months ago

Most read

  1. WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa addresses the nation on Covid-19 South Africa
  2. SA's Covid-19 cases rise to 554 South Africa
  3. This is who is exempt from national lockdown - and what will be closed South Africa
  4. Military on standby as experts fear huge Covid-19 spike News
  5. Covid-19 cases jump to 709 in SA South Africa

Latest Videos

Eloquent Designs makes face masks to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus
SA ministers move to clarify lockdown as Covid-19 cases jump to 554
X