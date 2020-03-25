UFS appoints business executive as new chancellor

Professor Bonang Mohale has been appointed chancellor of the University of the Free State (UFS).

He will replace Dr Khotso Mokhele, whose second five-year term ends on June 3.

A professor of practice at the Johannesburg Business School’s College of Business and Economics, Mohale has held chairships and directorships at some of SA’s top companies.

He is a former CEO of Business Leadership S (BLSA), where he steered several programmes to attract foreign investment and create jobs in the country.

He played a pivotal role in the Job Summit in 2018, where R290bn in investment was raised, said UFS. As CEO of BLSA, he hosted the presidential special investment envoys and accompanied them on local and global roadshows. Prof Mohale also helped launch BLSA Connect, the SA SME Fund and youth employment services programmes during his time at BLSA.

He is a former MD of Otis Elevators: Africa, vice-president of Upstream and chairperson of Shell S.

He held directorships at Bidvest Group Ltd, the Airports Company SA (Acsa), Sanlam and the Tourism Business Council of S.