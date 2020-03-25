South Africa

WATCH | Furniture factory makes face masks to help prevent the spread of Covid-19

25 March 2020 - 10:24 By TimesLIVE

Eloquent Designs is playing part during the coronavirus outbreak by making face masks to help prevent spread.

On March 19 2020, the furniture manufacturing company in Nancefield, Johannesburg, started manufacturing masks.

It uses three-ply and 100% cotton, and the masks are waterproof. The company said they are affordable and easily accessible.

Apart from selling the masks, Eloquent Designs said it will donate them to Eldorado Park SA Police Service, charity organisations and an old-age village in area.

READ MORE:

Nurse arrested for allegedly stealing face masks

A Butterworth Hospital nurse has been arrested for allegedly stealing four boxes of face masks, according to the Eastern Cape health department.
News
2 days ago

Transport union accuses Prasa of 'gambling with lives' as virus spreads

The United National Transport Union (Untu) has accused the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) of failing to provide sufficient protective ...
News
22 hours ago

Fear and limited handwashing in Gauteng informal settlements

How do you heed President Cyril Ramaphosa's plea to wash your hands often when you live in a community without running water? The short answer is ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa addresses the nation on Covid-19 South Africa
  2. SA's Covid-19 cases rise to 554 South Africa
  3. This is who is exempt from national lockdown - and what will be closed South Africa
  4. Military on standby as experts fear huge Covid-19 spike News
  5. Covid-19: President Ramaphosa to speak to SA at 7.30pm South Africa

Latest Videos

Eloquent Designs makes face masks to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus
SA ministers move to clarify lockdown as Covid-19 cases jump to 554
X