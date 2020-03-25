Water, sanitation provision & Sassa grants — what you need to know before lockdown

Ministers on Tuesday addressed the media from Pretoria on how they plan to tackle the Covid-19 outbreak after president Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement of the national lockdown.

The ministers of social development, water and sanitation and higher education outlined ways in which they will intervene to ensure public safety, and how they have adjusted service delivery for the lockdown, which begins at midnight on Thursday.

Here are six takeouts from the briefing:

Old age homes, orphanages will operate — Minister Lindiwe Zulu

Shelters and drug rehabilitation centres under the department of social development will be closed during the lockdown.

Zulu said the closures would not apply to old age homes and orphanages but protective measures, such as a temporary ban on visitors, will be put in place to ensure social distancing and containment of the coronavirus.

Social grants payments — Minister Lindiwe Zulu

Sassa will pay out social grants on March 30, with banks and retailers facilitating the payouts. Zulu said National Treasury would ensure that beneficiaries were able to access their money earlier.

“Citizens are reminded that the elderly and those with disabilities must be allowed to access their money so they can return home as quickly as possible. All other grants will be available on the first of April.”

The minister assured citizens that hygiene protocols and social distancing would be followed to prevent the transmission of the virus.