Buses packed as travellers head home before lockdown

Commuters travelling long distance have been warned that the last taxi travelling will be at 7pm on Thursday before the nationwide lockdown takes effect.

With the lockdown only a few hours away, hundreds of people are ready to leave Gauteng and head home to different provinces.

When TimesLIVE visited the long-distance taxi rank in Parktown, the number of people queuing had increased rapidly compared to Wednesday.

The lines stretched around half the taxi rank, with people clutching on to their belongings.

Owner of Kei Transport sales Zakhele Maleki said on Wednesday that he was expecting numbers to increase on Thursday as it would be the last day that travelling would be permitted.

“There is no one coming to Johannesburg from the Eastern Cape, everyone is going to the Eastern Cape,” Maleki said.

He said on Wednesday by midday, five taxis had already left for the Eastern Cape compared to Monday when only one taxi had left by midday.