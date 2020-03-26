Butchery owner arrested for price hiking during Covid-19 outbreak

The owner of Longbury Meat Market in Phoenix, Durban, has been arrested for hiking prices in contravention of the Consumer Protection Act regulations and the Disaster Management Act regulations.

KwaZulu-Natal economic development, tourism and environmental affairs MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube said this arrest was made by senior officials from her department’s consumer protection services who conducted a series of investigations after complaints of price hiking.

She said the owner of Longbury Meat Market was arrested as her department is intensifying the implementation of a zero-tolerance policy towards price gougers who are using the coronavirus outbreak to sell much-needed food and other products at inflated prices.

She said if found guilty, the owner — who admitted hiking prices — will pay a R1m fine or up to 10% of his business’s annual turnover.

“In addition, there is a possibility of imprisonment for a period not exceeding 12 months.”