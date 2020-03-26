COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Booze ban could spike panic buying ahead of lockdown

The panic buying that has engulfed the country since the announcement of the national lockdown is about to turn alcoholic.

Scores of people are expected to flock to their nearest liquor outlets as soon as they open on Thursday.

This comes after police minister Bheki Cele announced on Wednesday that all supermarkets and all liquor stores would be banned from selling booze once the 21-day lockdowns kicks-in on Thursday night, as part of measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus.