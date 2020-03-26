COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Booze ban could spike panic buying ahead of lockdown
The panic buying that has engulfed the country since the announcement of the national lockdown is about to turn alcoholic.
Scores of people are expected to flock to their nearest liquor outlets as soon as they open on Thursday.
This comes after police minister Bheki Cele announced on Wednesday that all supermarkets and all liquor stores would be banned from selling booze once the 21-day lockdowns kicks-in on Thursday night, as part of measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
Armageddon outta here: Capetonians flock to 'safer' rural homes
With the clock ticking down to three weeks of lockdown, Cape Town is experiencing an exodus to the Eastern Cape.
Some of those boarding minibus taxis and buses believed that heading for their sparsely populated "home" villages would "save them".
Others saw the 21 days ahead as a chance to bond with families they normally see only during the December and January holidays.
Gidi Buyana and her husband Nkosinathi Buyana left Cape Town on Wednesday to join their parents and two children in King William’s Town.
Toy shops 'busier than usual' as parents prepare for lockdown
Play mats, clay mud and Lego blocks.
These were just some of the items that parents were rushing to buy in some toy stores in northern Johannesburg on Wednesday ahead of the coronavirus lockdown, which starts at midnight on Thursday.
“We have been busy since Tuesday, with people buying mostly things meant for children’s entertainment,” said a worker at a Crazy Store in the northwest of Johannesburg.
WATCH | No dog walks, no alcohol, limited transport: Ministers clarify #21DayLockdown
An interministerial conference was held in Pretoria on Wednesday to outline rules and measures for the 21-day lockdown, effective from midnight on Thursday.
Social, security, governance and economic cluster ministers outlined how their sectors will uphold the mandate of the lockdown outlined by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday. No jogging, no dog-walking or roaming around outside one's house is permitted.
All transport will be shut down, except that needed to transport essential service workers at limited times during the day. The ministers urged South Africans to stay put during the lockdown and comply with the SA Police Service (SAPS) and army to ensure SA flattens the curve of the coronavirus pandemic. The lockdown will be in place until April 16.