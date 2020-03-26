Covid-19: Why testing takes time (it's complicated) and what to expect

The first step involves transforming the RNA into DNA using an enzyme called reverse transcriptase. A small amount of DNA is amplified into larger quantities which will be more easily detected. In a standard PCR, the lab technician can only find out the result of the test once it is complete. In a real-time PCR, a camera or detector can “watch” as the reaction takes place and give real-time feedback on how the test is going.

The waiting period – the time you have to wait to get your results – may be due to a number of factors, all of which contribute to the reliability of your test result. The crucial one is to reduce the risk of getting a false negative (when the PCR test says you don’t have the infection, but in fact you do).

According to the NICD, a false negative could occur when the specimen:

is of poor quality;

was collected late or very early in the illness; or

was not handled and shipped appropriately.

Technical reasons inherent in the test, for example virus mutation, may also lead to a false result.

False positives occur less often and may be the result of the slightest of contaminations in the testing process, among other factors.

The World Health Organisation, the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, and the NICD provide guidance for laboratory testing on their websites. But the Covid-19 virus is new, so testing protocols are being formulated and refined as new knowledge emerges.

Other tests needed

At present, PCR tests can only be done in specialised laboratories. Even putting aside the time it takes to get the sample from the patient to the lab, the fastest available process takes at least four hours to get a result. This time includes the sample preparation and the actual analysis.

The backlog that is building up because of the increased demand for tests could mean the process will, in the short term, probably become slower rather than faster.

Other, quicker, types of tests are needed.