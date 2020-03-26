eThekwini municipality scrambles to provide shelter for homeless hours before the lockdown

After the announcement of a lockdown on Monday night, Perrier has been having meetings with the municipality and other organisations to finalise formal shelter for the homeless during the 21-day lockdown.

“ "The Durban homeless network, the Denis Hurley Centre and other NGOs have been working very closely with the deputy mayor and some senior municipal officials to respond to the president's challenge to create an emergency homeless shelter,” he said.

Perrier said that the city was fortunate to already have an established committee to deal with homelessness.

“What's a positive is we have already established an eThekwini task team on homelessness for the past year-and-a-half, which I chair. That means we already had a forum in which municipal officials and NGOs are engaging on subjects. And that's given us a huge advantage over other cities,” he said.

Once an implementation plan is finalised, the municipality will in conjunction with the department of health, screen people for the virus, other illnesses and identify those who may be addicted to drugs to properly classify them and offer the help they need.

“We've got great expertise in the room. These are people who are experts in infection control from the US. We've got people who are experts in drug rehabilitation from the Durban University of Technology. We've got the people who run the biggest volunteering organisations and the biggest homeless-support organisations. So that means it's not the municipality making it up as they go along, but often they actually are listening to our expertise,” he said.

eThekwini municipality spokesperson Mluleki Mntungwa said they had earmarked venues for the homeless but this was in the process of being finalised.