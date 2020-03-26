South Africa

IN PICTURES | Food shelves cleaned out, so booze stockpiling is next

26 March 2020 - 14:43 By Rethabile Radebe

South Africans are not only stocking up on essential household items like food but also on alcohol ahead of the 21-day lockdown.

The lockdown is government's attempt to contain the spread of Covid-19 as the number of cases have been rising at an alarming rate. The country is currently sitting on 709 cases of the coronavirus with Gauteng being the epicentre.

Thousands of South Africans rushed to liquor stores after police minister Bheki Cele said there would be no trading of alcohol during the three-week lockdown.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said only outlets selling essential items or providing essential services would be allowed to open for business, such as grocery stores and petrol stations.  

Other essential services that will be required to continue working during the shutdown include hospitals and the media.

READ MORE:

Mantashe expects Eskom to keep the lights on for 21-day lockdown

Mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe says Eskom is expected to keep the lights on during the nationwide lockdown even though some of ...
Politics
22 hours ago

WATCH | No dog walks, no alcohol, limited transport: Ministers clarify #21DayLockdown

An interministerial conference was held in Pretoria on Wednesday to outline the ruiles and measures for the 21-day lockdown
News
9 hours ago

President Cyril Ramaphosa calls for national day of prayer on Thursday

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on the country to make Thursday a national day of prayer, as citizens prepare to go into lockdown at midnight
Politics
7 hours ago

No dog walking, and don’t you dare booze, warns Cele

Police minister Bheki Cele cracked the whip on Wednesday, a day ahead of an unprecedented 21-day lockdown, announcing no alcohol would be sold and no ...
News
9 hours ago

Most read

  1. Ladysmith Covid-19 patient arrested for not self-quarantining, 27 contacts ... South Africa
  2. SA's Covid-19 cases rise to 554 South Africa
  3. This is who is exempt from national lockdown - and what will be closed South Africa
  4. Covid-19 cases jump to 709 in SA South Africa
  5. No selling of alcohol at all during lockdown - Bheki Cele South Africa

Latest Videos

No dogs walks, no alcohol, limited transport: Ministers clarify #21DayLockdown
Eloquent Designs makes face masks to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus
X