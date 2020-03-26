IN PICTURES | Food shelves cleaned out, so booze stockpiling is next

South Africans are not only stocking up on essential household items like food but also on alcohol ahead of the 21-day lockdown.

The lockdown is government's attempt to contain the spread of Covid-19 as the number of cases have been rising at an alarming rate. The country is currently sitting on 709 cases of the coronavirus with Gauteng being the epicentre.

Thousands of South Africans rushed to liquor stores after police minister Bheki Cele said there would be no trading of alcohol during the three-week lockdown.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said only outlets selling essential items or providing essential services would be allowed to open for business, such as grocery stores and petrol stations.

Other essential services that will be required to continue working during the shutdown include hospitals and the media.