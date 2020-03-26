IRR offers solutions to save livelihoods during the Covid-19 pandemic

Government should adopt a scheme where it gives people early access to their retirement savings to cushion financial hardship caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Deadlines on debt repayments by banks should also be extended where sudden unpaid leave or sources of income compromised by Covid-19 negatively impacted personal liquidity.

These are the suggestions proposed by the Institute of Race Relations (IRR) as SA goes into lockdown at midnight on Thursday in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The lockdown will be in place until April 16.

In a report titled Friends In Need, Covid-19: How SA can save #LivesAndLivelihoods, the IRR said actions taken by government, business and civil society had, for the most part, been praiseworthy.

The IRR said the proposals contained in the report offered practicable responses to the immediate, medium and longer term challenges in a number of areas, including social stability and financial stability.

“As Bloomberg reports, the Australian government is moving to give people early access to their retirement savings to cushion financial hardship,” the report said.